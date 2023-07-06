Forsta AP Fonden Raises Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden owned 0.06% of Quest Diagnostics worth $9,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DGX has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.20.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $138.25 on Thursday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.40 and a twelve month high of $158.34. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.87 and a 200-day moving average of $141.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.89%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

