Forsta AP Fonden Sells 1,100 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $8,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter worth about $26,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 958.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LPLA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on LPL Financial from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on LPL Financial from $205.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on LPL Financial from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

LPL Financial Stock Performance

In related news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. acquired 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $180.23 per share, with a total value of $100,388.11. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,138.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $218.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.68 and a 1-year high of $271.56.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 11.74%. Research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.22%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

