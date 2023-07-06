Forsta AP Fonden Sells 23,300 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Cummins were worth $9,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,203,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,113,000 after buying an additional 226,774 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Cummins by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,507,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,312,000 after purchasing an additional 266,704 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,026,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,360,000 after purchasing an additional 287,870 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,939,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,947,000 after purchasing an additional 70,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,055,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,112,000 after purchasing an additional 55,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.25.

Cummins Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $243.30 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $191.52 and a 1 year high of $261.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $225.90 and a 200 day moving average of $235.99. The stock has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

