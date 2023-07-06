Fortem Financial Group LLC Invests $182,000 in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Rithm Capital during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 90,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 36,261 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Rithm Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Goodwin Daniel L acquired a new position in shares of Rithm Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rithm Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Rithm Capital Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RITM opened at $9.22 on Thursday. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $11.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $783.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.85%. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 178.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.58.

Rithm Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.