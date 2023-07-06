Fortem Financial Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Fortem Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

BAC opened at $29.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $38.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

BAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.77.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

