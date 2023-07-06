Fortem Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,136,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 178,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,337,000 after purchasing an additional 9,390 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,726,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 251.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 69,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,106,000 after buying an additional 49,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMN shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.20.

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $108.41 on Thursday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $81.15 and a one year high of $129.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.01 and its 200 day moving average is $95.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.38.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.13. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 6,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $509,642.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,957.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 6,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $509,642.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,957.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $129,441.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,720.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock worth $748,654. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

