Fortem Financial Group LLC Sells 151 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Fortem Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crescent Sterling Ltd. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 6.1% during the first quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 5,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 45,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 127,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 12.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 37,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 4.1% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ TXN opened at $176.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17. The company has a market capitalization of $160.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.51. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $145.97 and a one year high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on TXN shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.05.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

