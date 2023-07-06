Fortem Financial Group LLC Takes Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,396 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 55.1% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,042,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,329,000 after acquiring an additional 725,364 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in AT&T by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,987,000 after purchasing an additional 112,078 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,443,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of AT&T by 147.1% during the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 38,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 22,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.38.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $16.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.22 and a 200-day moving average of $18.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

