Fortem Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Fortem Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 68.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,525 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 22,975 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 269.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,958,070 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,079,000 after buying an additional 10,175,992 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 21.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $401,047,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882,224 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 7.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,222,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $919,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410,861 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 979.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,358,637 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677,160 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,224,910 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,116,000 after buying an additional 5,213,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SWN. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Southwestern Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.75 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.47.

Southwestern Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $5.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.36. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $8.39.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 45.59% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Southwestern Energy’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

