Fortress Biotech, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:FBIOP)

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Saturday, September 30th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Fortress Biotech Trading Up 0.3 %

FBIOP stock opened at $17.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.52. Fortress Biotech has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $22.42.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

About Fortress Biotech

(Free Report)

Featured Articles

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.