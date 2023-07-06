Fortress Biotech, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:FBIOP)

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Saturday, September 30th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.
Fortress Biotech Trading Up 0.3 %
FBIOP stock opened at $17.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.52. Fortress Biotech has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $22.42.
