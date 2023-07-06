Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $792,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,885.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,194,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,593,957,000 after purchasing an additional 400,930,216 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,770.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 203,484,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,639,414,000 after buying an additional 192,607,045 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 1,851.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,897,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,931,733,000 after buying an additional 186,809,281 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after acquiring an additional 129,835,437 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,481,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,631,760,000 after acquiring an additional 988,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $28,804.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,060.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 832,682 shares of company stock valued at $26,077,123 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $122.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $129.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.72 and its 200-day moving average is $105.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.80.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

