FSA Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

FSA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.2% of FSA Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. FSA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $445.47 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $446.61. The stock has a market cap of $332.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $426.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $409.97.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

