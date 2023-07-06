FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Stock Position Decreased by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in FTI Consulting by 270.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,122 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 33.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,484,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in FTI Consulting by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

FCN opened at $196.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.27. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.09 and a 1-year high of $205.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.33). FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $806.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FCN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FTI Consulting in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

About FTI Consulting

(Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.