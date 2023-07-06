Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) CEO Sells $745,750.00 in Stock

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $745,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,382,713.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Aaron Jagdfeld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $540,600.00.

On Monday, May 1st, Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.16, for a total transaction of $510,800.00.

Generac Stock Performance

Generac stock opened at $138.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.13 and a 200-day moving average of $113.94. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.29 and a 1 year high of $282.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $887.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.07 million. Generac had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $159,193,000. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Generac by 248.2% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,311,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,054,000 after acquiring an additional 935,076 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter worth about $87,903,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter worth about $80,790,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,549,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,377,000 after purchasing an additional 743,267 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $141.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Generac from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Generac from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.77.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

