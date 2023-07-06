General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 164.9% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $77.31 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.16 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on General Mills from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,297,897. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.