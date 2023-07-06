GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,365 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 16.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.29.

In related news, insider Michael W. Larouche sold 6,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $643,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,272,890.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Michael W. Larouche sold 6,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $643,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,192 shares in the company, valued at $5,272,890.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 26,237 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total transaction of $2,817,066.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,052,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,430 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,723 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SAIC stock opened at $113.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.08. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $87.93 and a one year high of $117.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.74.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 25.17%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

