GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMKR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 57.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. 37.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $61,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $802,028.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $61,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $802,028.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sung Shin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $124,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,370.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,100 shares of company stock worth $1,186,083. 53.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amkor Technology Stock Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $28.46 on Thursday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $31.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.84 and a 200 day moving average of $25.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMKR. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th.

Amkor Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.