GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 26.1% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 8.0% in the first quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 22.1% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in PayPal during the first quarter worth $35,000. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $68.85 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.95 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.20. The stock has a market cap of $76.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. BTIG Research began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

