GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 63.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,979 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $89.41 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $99.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.67. The company has a market cap of $51.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research raised Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.39.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.