GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Free Report) (TSE:EFR) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 232,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 23,847 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 215,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 31,701 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 572,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after buying an additional 75,522 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at $4,234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.13% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Trading Down 2.6 %

Energy Fuels stock opened at $5.97 on Thursday. Energy Fuels Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.69 and a fifty-two week high of $8.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Energy Fuels ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU Free Report ) (TSE:EFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.54). Energy Fuels had a net margin of 236.87% and a negative return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $19.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Curtis Moore sold 9,800 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total value of $62,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 82,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,569.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Energy Fuels news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 27,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $173,517.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 270,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,709,612.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Curtis Moore sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total value of $62,426.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,569.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,486 shares of company stock valued at $620,040. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on UUUU. TheStreet raised Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Energy Fuels Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, processing, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium, vanadium, and rare earth elements. It also targets heavy mineral sands, including ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project located in Wyoming, White Mesa Mill located in Utah, the Pinyon Plain project located in Arizona, the Roca Honda project located in Central New Mexico, the Sheep Mountain project located in Wyoming, the Bullfrog project located in Utah, and the La Sal project located in La Sal West and La Sal East.

