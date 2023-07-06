GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 33.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $139.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.88. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $112.23 and a 12 month high of $153.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.58 and a 200-day moving average of $141.90.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $1.79. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 23.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 17.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RGA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $149.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.55.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $292,858.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,919.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,952 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $292,858.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,919.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 1,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total transaction of $151,641.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,592,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Reinsurance Group of America

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

