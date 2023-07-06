GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.32 Million Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,553,000 after buying an additional 14,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $59.80 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.57 and a fifty-two week high of $105.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -7.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FIS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.09.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

