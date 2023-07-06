GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

SCHD stock opened at $72.72 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.24 and a 200-day moving average of $73.52. The firm has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

