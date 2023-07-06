GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.87 Million Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,775 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 11.0% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Maximus by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,238 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in Maximus by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,813 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Maximus by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,394 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 449,377 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,953,000 after purchasing an additional 59,926 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Maximus in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total transaction of $156,515.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,501.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $83.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.53 and its 200 day moving average is $79.24. Maximus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.46 and a 52 week high of $86.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Maximus had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Maximus’s payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

