GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 784 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total transaction of $112,573.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total value of $1,447,583.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,069,259.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total transaction of $112,573.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,528.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,984 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,001 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Booking Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,060.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Booking from $2,911.00 to $2,960.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,759.80.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,674.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,646.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,497.01. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $2,786.85. The firm has a market cap of $98.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 136.88 EPS for the current year.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

