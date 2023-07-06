GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.56 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 168.1% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $750.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $755.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BlackRock Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $692.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $670.76 and its 200 day moving average is $689.00. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $785.65. The stock has a market cap of $103.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.28 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.03%.

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

