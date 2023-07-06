GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,179,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,329,000 after buying an additional 44,117 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,690,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,971,000 after buying an additional 85,744 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,938,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,312,000 after buying an additional 721,154 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,281,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,551,000 after buying an additional 403,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 12.6% in the first quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,957,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,809,000 after buying an additional 219,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $109.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $113.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $113.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.21.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $85.40 on Thursday. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $69.30 and a twelve month high of $106.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.96.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.59. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

