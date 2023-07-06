GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,773,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,878,543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638,368 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $277,618,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,742,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,033,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,314 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $52,786,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HIG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.46.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of HIG stock opened at $72.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.17 and a 1-year high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.68. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.26%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Stories

