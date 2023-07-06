GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Hillenbrand worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HI. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hillenbrand in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Hillenbrand by 0.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 162,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 24.1% in the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 16.5% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 131,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after buying an additional 18,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HI opened at $50.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.47. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.16 and a 52 week high of $53.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.33 and a 200-day moving average of $46.75.

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.20 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.07%.

In related news, Director Helen W. Cornell bought 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.65 per share, for a total transaction of $252,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hillenbrand news, Director Helen W. Cornell bought 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.65 per share, with a total value of $252,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ulrich Bartel sold 6,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $322,801.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,659.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,086 shares of company stock worth $3,173,709. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

