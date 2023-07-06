GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,007 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 325.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,390,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,204 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 13.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,714,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $539,069,000 after purchasing an additional 890,236 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,078,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,121,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,199,000 after purchasing an additional 401,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 716,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,067,000 after purchasing an additional 375,209 shares during the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director L. Jack Lord acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.04 per share, with a total value of $310,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. DA Davidson raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.60.

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $56.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.19 and a 200 day moving average of $65.73. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.94. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.12 and a 12-month high of $78.76.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $365.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.02 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 39.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.13%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

