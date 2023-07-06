GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,875,000 after purchasing an additional 408,569,323 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after purchasing an additional 48,866,721 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455,430 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $88,691,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 115.5% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,352,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,069,000 after purchasing an additional 725,105 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $43.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.22. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $46.60.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

