GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the first quarter worth $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 72.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $79.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.67. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $92.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.36. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 42.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Argus cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

