GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,943 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,693,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,473,000 after buying an additional 399,002 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,513,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,033,000 after acquiring an additional 54,120 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,680,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,101,000 after acquiring an additional 659,229 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,451,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,272,000 after acquiring an additional 331,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 972,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,256,000 after acquiring an additional 185,959 shares during the last quarter. 46.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PID stock opened at $18.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $18.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.1629 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

