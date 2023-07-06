GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 109 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,811,000 after buying an additional 2,727,165 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,849,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,705,410,000 after buying an additional 1,220,977 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $131,081,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,835,000 after buying an additional 499,927 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $283.12 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $283.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.11. The company has a market capitalization of $92.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

