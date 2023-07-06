GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 125 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,380 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,489,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,143,579,000 after purchasing an additional 679,114 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,396,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 673,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $220,584,000 after buying an additional 346,654 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $733,197,000 after buying an additional 206,636 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on EPAM. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $320.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Barclays lowered EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.50.

EPAM Systems Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $232.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.49. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.99 and a twelve month high of $462.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.90.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 8.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems Profile

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

