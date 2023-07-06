GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 251 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Helen of Troy worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter worth about $55,897,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,832,000. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,812,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,979,000 after buying an additional 184,665 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,199,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,060,000 after buying an additional 111,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 96.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 208,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,106,000 after buying an additional 102,565 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $109.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Helen of Troy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $81.14 and a fifty-two week high of $172.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.65.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.72. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $484.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.17 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Helen of Troy news, CFO Brian Grass bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $480,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 35,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,444,818.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HELE. StockNews.com raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.75.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

