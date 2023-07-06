GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 275 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Saia were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SAIA. Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new position in Saia during the 1st quarter worth $342,000. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Saia by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in Saia by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 46,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Saia by 472.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,518,000 after purchasing an additional 74,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Saia by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter.

Saia Stock Down 1.2 %

SAIA stock opened at $336.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.53. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $176.70 and a one year high of $351.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $300.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.28 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 23.07%. Saia's revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SAIA. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $310.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Saia from $349.00 to $363.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $311.00 to $388.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $292.00 to $317.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Monday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Saia news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total transaction of $67,404.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,925.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total transaction of $734,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,167.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total value of $67,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at $556,925.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Saia Profile



Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

