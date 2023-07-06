Global Assets Advisory LLC Sells 120 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Global Assets Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,339,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,354,384,000 after buying an additional 238,356 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,850,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,643,267,000 after buying an additional 4,000,816 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 103,159.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,327,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,363,385,000 after buying an additional 39,289,404 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,079,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,037,000 after buying an additional 1,077,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,314,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,542,000 after buying an additional 11,051,945 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at $31,239,927.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 488,258 shares of company stock worth $56,481,018. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.6 %

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $113.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.52 and a 12-month high of $119.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.42 and its 200 day moving average is $110.85. The company has a market capitalization of $288.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 57.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

