Global Assets Advisory LLC Sells 51 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Global Assets Advisory LLC lowered its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,671 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 0.9% of Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $471.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $482.98 and its 200 day moving average is $488.94. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Loop Capital upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $562.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $592.68.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

