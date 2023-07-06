Goldman Sachs Group Inc Sells 1,145,486 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $13,436,550.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,099,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,665,868.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

On Monday, June 12th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 9,000,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $105,570,000.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 24,819,473 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $536,348,811.53.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 2.0 %

GS opened at $320.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.90. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $389.58. The company has a market capitalization of $106.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 30.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GS shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 85,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 25,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.