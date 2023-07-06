Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities lowered Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet downgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.38.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE GHL opened at $14.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $268.39 million, a P/E ratio of -21.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.96 and its 200-day moving average is $11.03. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $14.97.

Institutional Trading of Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:GHL Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.68 million for the quarter. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 3.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 791,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,239,000 after buying an additional 9,757 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 460,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,721,000 after buying an additional 17,621 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 334.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 452,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,170,000 after buying an additional 348,214 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 429,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,645,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 36,570 shares in the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

