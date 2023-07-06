Growth N. V. Biotech Purchases 1,000,000 Shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Stock

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Free Report) major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,117,839 shares in the company, valued at $40,589,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Trading Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ:BDTX opened at $4.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.17. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $6.85. The company has a market capitalization of $177.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.51.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts predict that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

BDTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 322.2% during the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,191,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 908,963 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 524,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 177,577 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 13.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 92,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $101,000. 58.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. The company's lead product candidate, BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant, mutant selective, irreversible EGFR MasterKey inhibitor, designed to inhibit a family of oncogenic mutations, currently under Phase 1 clinical trial.

