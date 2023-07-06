Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.67.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HOG shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Harley-Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com cut Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Harley-Davidson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $35.93 on Friday. Harley-Davidson has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $51.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.62. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 11.87%.

Institutional Trading of Harley-Davidson

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,454,000 after buying an additional 194,089 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,649,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,152,000 after buying an additional 57,796 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,684,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,344,000 after buying an additional 828,342 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,001,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,065,000 after purchasing an additional 27,490 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,111,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,985,000 after purchasing an additional 216,545 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

(Free Report

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.