HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC)

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Ensysce Biosciences from $96.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Ensysce Biosciences Stock Performance

ENSC opened at $2.30 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average is $5.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.52. Ensysce Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $180.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ensysce Biosciences

Ensysce Biosciences ( NASDAQ:ENSC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($13.91) by $11.83. The business had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million. On average, research analysts predict that Ensysce Biosciences will post -13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ensysce Biosciences stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.35% of Ensysce Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Ensysce Biosciences

(Free Report)

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various prescription drugs for severe pain relief in opioid misuse, abuse, and overdose in the United States. It develops products using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection platform, an abuse-resistant opioid prodrug technology; and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platform, an over-dose protection opioid prodrug technology.

