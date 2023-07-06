Head-To-Head Analysis: Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) vs. Xcelerate (OTCMKTS:XCRT)

Xcelerate (OTCMKTS:XCRT – Free Report) and Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Xcelerate and Babylon, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xcelerate 0 0 0 0 N/A Babylon 1 0 2 0 2.33

Babylon has a consensus target price of $32.75, indicating a potential upside of 5,850.22%. Given Babylon’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Babylon is more favorable than Xcelerate.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Xcelerate has a beta of 3.36, suggesting that its share price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Babylon has a beta of 2.42, suggesting that its share price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Xcelerate and Babylon’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xcelerate N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Babylon $1.15 billion 0.01 -$221.45 million ($23.03) -0.02

Xcelerate has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Babylon.

Profitability

This table compares Xcelerate and Babylon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xcelerate N/A N/A N/A Babylon -35.54% N/A -105.06%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.9% of Babylon shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.5% of Babylon shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Babylon beats Xcelerate on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xcelerate

(Free Report)

Xcelerate Inc. acquires engineering/patents and applies to early-stage medical technology companies. It supplies to controlled clinical care settings, in which developments will be trialed, tested, and applied, as well as provides end-to-end controlled medical technology development. The company was formerly known as Union Dental Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Xcelerate Inc. Xcelerate Inc. was incorporated in 1996 is based in Mauldin, South Carolina.

About Babylon

(Free Report)

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company provides Babylon Cloud and clinical services. Babylon Holdings Limited was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

