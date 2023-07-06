Head-To-Head Comparison: Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) vs. Colombier Acquisition (NYSE:CLBR)

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Free Report) and Colombier Acquisition (NYSE:CLBR – Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.4% of Angi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.0% of Colombier Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Angi shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Angi alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Angi and Colombier Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Angi 0 3 6 0 2.67 Colombier Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Angi currently has a consensus target price of $5.85, suggesting a potential upside of 76.20%. Given Angi’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Angi is more favorable than Colombier Acquisition.

This table compares Angi and Colombier Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Angi -5.97% -8.38% -4.62% Colombier Acquisition N/A -22.94% 0.89%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Angi and Colombier Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Angi $1.89 billion 0.89 -$128.45 million ($0.22) -15.09 Colombier Acquisition N/A N/A $5.80 million N/A N/A

Colombier Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Angi.

Risk and Volatility

Angi has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Colombier Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Angi beats Colombier Acquisition on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Angi

(Free Report)

Angi Inc. connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company's Ads and Leads, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as quoting, invoicing, and payment services. The company also owns and operates Leads digital marketplace service that connects consumers with professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; offers consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as book appointments online, connect with service professionals. In addition, it operates Handy, a platform for household services; Angi Roofing, which provides roof replacement and repair services; and home services marketplaces under the Travaux, MyHammer, Werkspot, MyBuilder, and Travaux.com brands. The company was formerly known as ANGI Homeservices Inc. and changed its name to Angi Inc. in March 2021. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Angi Inc. is a subsidiary of IAC/InterActiveCorp.

About Colombier Acquisition

(Free Report)

Colombier Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effectuate a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.