Head-To-Head Comparison: Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) versus Rafael (NYSE:RFL)

Rafael (NYSE:RFL) and Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Rafael has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rafael and Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rafael $280,000.00 180.91 -$124.66 million ($0.37) -5.64 Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria $814.44 million 0.61 $296.70 million $3.59 2.28

Profitability

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has higher revenue and earnings than Rafael. Rafael is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Rafael and Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rafael -2,813.93% -14.63% -13.65% Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria 28.28% 13.92% 5.75%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.5% of Rafael shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.5% of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Rafael shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.2% of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Rafael and Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rafael 0 0 0 0 N/A Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria beats Rafael on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rafael

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds interests in clinical and early stage pharmaceutical companies, and commercial real estate assets in the United States and Israel. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Real Estate. The company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells. Its lead drug candidate is CPI-613 (devimistat), that is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer and acute myeloid leukemia. Rafael Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

About Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments. It is also involved in the management, development, and ownership of shopping malls, office buildings, and hotels; sale of grain derivatives, such as flour and oil; production and sale of corps, such as soybean, sugarcane, wheat, corn, oilseed, and sunflower, as well as sorghum and peanuts; and breeding, purchasing, and/or fattening of cattle for sale to slaughterhouses and supermarkets. In addition, it leases its farms to third parties for agriculture, cattle breeding, and seed production; and offers agricultural services. Further, it manages, develops, and owns 15 shopping malls, 6 office buildings, and 3 hotels. The company was incorporated in 1936 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

