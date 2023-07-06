Head to Head Comparison: MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) vs. Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP)

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Free Report) and Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

MoneyGram International has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Resources Connection has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get MoneyGram International alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for MoneyGram International and Resources Connection, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoneyGram International 0 0 0 0 N/A Resources Connection 1 2 0 0 1.67

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Resources Connection has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3.71%. Given Resources Connection’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Resources Connection is more favorable than MoneyGram International.

85.7% of MoneyGram International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.6% of Resources Connection shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of MoneyGram International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Resources Connection shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MoneyGram International and Resources Connection’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyGram International 2.54% -22.97% 0.87% Resources Connection 7.81% 17.01% 12.18%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MoneyGram International and Resources Connection’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyGram International $1.31 billion 0.82 $34.20 million $0.34 32.32 Resources Connection $808.23 million 0.66 $67.18 million $1.86 8.55

Resources Connection has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MoneyGram International. Resources Connection is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MoneyGram International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Resources Connection beats MoneyGram International on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MoneyGram International

(Free Report)

MoneyGram International, Inc. is a global payment services company, which engages in providing global money transfers, bill payment solutions, and money orders. It operates through the Global Funds Transfer (GFT) and Financial Paper Products (FPP) segments. The GFT segment provides money transfer services. The FPP segment offers money orders to consumers through retail and financial institutions. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Resources Connection

(Free Report)

Resources Connection, Inc. provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance. It also provides transformations services comprising finance transformation, digital transformation, supply chain management, cloud migration, and data design and analytics. The company has a strategic alliance with Kotter International, Inc. to accelerate joint business development initiatives. The company was formerly known as RC Transaction Corp. and changed its name to Resources Connection, Inc. in August 2000. Resources Connection, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.