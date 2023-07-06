Head to Head Contrast: Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) vs. TFI International (OTCMKTS:TFIFF)

TFI International (OTCMKTS:TFIFF – Free Report) and Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.1% of TFI International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of Mullen Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get TFI International alerts:

Dividends

TFI International pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Mullen Group pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.5%. TFI International pays out 95.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Mullen Group pays out 120.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TFI International 0 0 0 0 N/A Mullen Group 0 3 1 1 2.60

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for TFI International and Mullen Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Mullen Group has a consensus price target of $17.07, suggesting a potential upside of 63.83%. Given Mullen Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mullen Group is more favorable than TFI International.

Profitability

This table compares TFI International and Mullen Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TFI International N/A N/A N/A Mullen Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TFI International and Mullen Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TFI International N/A N/A N/A $0.60 186.80 Mullen Group N/A N/A N/A $1.00 10.47

Mullen Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TFI International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mullen Group beats TFI International on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TFI International

(Free Report)

TFI International Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items. The Less-Than-Truckload segment is involved in the pickup, consolidation, transportation, and delivery of smaller loads. The Truckload segment offers expedited transportation, flatbed, container, and dedicated services. This segment carries full loads directly from the customer to the destination using a closed van or specialized equipment to serve customer's specific needs. The Logistics segment provides logistics services. The company also offers same day courier, warehousing, brokerage, and home delivery services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 7,058 power units, 391 terminals, and 24,617 trailers. TFI International Inc. serves retailer, manufactured goods, metals and mining, building material, automotive, energy, food and beverage, forest, services, chemical and explosive, maritime container, waste management, and other sectors. The company was formerly known as TransForce Inc. and changed its name to TFI International Inc. in December 2016. TFI International Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Mullen Group

(Free Report)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle ecommerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation management, inventory management, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services. The Specialized & Industrial Services segment provides production services, well servicing, production fluid transportation, transportation of fluids for disposal, frac support, hydrovac excavation, and industrial cleaning and turnaround services; and specialized services comprising dredging and dewatering services, large diameter pipe stockpiling and stringing services, water management, environmental services, civil construction, municipal development and emergency services, hydrostatic testing services to the pipeline industry and midstream sector, and transporting of oversize and overweight shipments, as well as deals in original equipment manufacturer parts and services. This segment also offers drilling and drilling related services, consisting of transportation, handling, and storage of oilfield fluids, tubulars, and drilling mud; drilling rig relocation; general oilfield hauling; well disposal facility; core drilling; setting surface casing; and conductor pipe setting services. The U.S. & International Logistics segment provides logistics services through professional representatives and station agents. This segment also owns SilverExpress, a proprietary integrated transportation management platform. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Okotoks, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.