Head to Head Review: Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) and Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY)

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) and Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Ero Copper and Prosus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ero Copper 17.65% 14.30% 6.41% Prosus N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ero Copper and Prosus’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ero Copper $426.40 million 4.37 $101.83 million $0.80 25.13 Prosus $6.87 billion 32.83 $18.73 billion N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Prosus has higher revenue and earnings than Ero Copper.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Ero Copper and Prosus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ero Copper 0 3 0 0 2.00 Prosus 0 1 4 0 2.80

Ero Copper presently has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.43%. Prosus has a consensus price target of $85.85, indicating a potential upside of 497.43%. Given Prosus’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Prosus is more favorable than Ero Copper.

Risk & Volatility

Ero Copper has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prosus has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.2% of Ero Copper shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Prosus shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Prosus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Prosus beats Ero Copper on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state. Ero Copper Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Prosus

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. The company operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education technology, etail, health, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in Latin and North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Myriad International Holdings N.V. and changed its name to Prosus N.V. in August 2019. Prosus N.V. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Prosus N.V. is a subsidiary of Naspers Limited.

